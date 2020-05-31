Hannah Brown Shares Second Apology Following N-Word Controversy: ‘I Don’t Want To Be Ignorant Anymore’

Hannah Brown has extra to say about her current controversy!

On Saturday, the 25-year-old was shaky whereas addressing followers throughout an Instagram Live after she used the N-word whereas making an attempt to recall the TikTook dance strikes to DaBaby‘s Rockstar earlier this month. Though she has beforehand issued a press release concerning the incident, the Alabama native had further ideas to share, probably in gentle of ongoing protests and riots nationwide.

Brown stated that her preliminary assertion was “never supposed to be the end of the conversation, just the beginning,” and that she had employed an “educator” to assist her study whereas she has hung out studying, journaling, educating herself and praying.

She shared:

“I don’t want to be ignorant anymore. I don’t want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N-word. But I also don’t want be someone who goes on their platform intoxicated and engages with their platform that way. … I have learned that there are things that I cannot say. …There is so much more historical context that I didn’t know that makes it so much more inappropriate.”

The Bachelorette alum stated that her preliminary assertion was "never supposed to be the end of the conversation, just the beginning" and that she had employed an "educator" to work with on her journey shifting ahead:

“I’m really thankful for people who believe in me and support me … But if you want to support me, do not defend me. What I did and what I said was indefensible. Do not send hateful messages to people who are holding me accountable. … Go on this journey with me. Take the resources that I have and let’s go on this journey together. … I am no longer ignorant and I am no longer going to be part of the problem.”

Several Bachelor/Bachelorette Nation members voiced their opinions concerning the state of affairs, together with Bekah Martinez, Nick Viall, and Rachel Lindsay, and plenty of followers have already written her off totally.

She additionally admitted that her life has been “changed” due to the expertise:

“I will keep doing whatever I can to learn more and support the solution in all this.”

And lastly, she concluded by acknowledging that she is conscious “a lot of people hurting and a lot of people angry, rightfully.”

