Hannah Brown Is ‘Extremely Upset And Embarrassed’ Over N-Word Video & Fallout From Her Apology

This weekend positive wasn’t Hannah Brown‘s most interesting hour, and the fallout from it continues at the moment…

The former main girl for the latest season of The Bachelorette has seen her star fade rapidly within the final 48 hours after a viral video displaying her utilizing the N-word whereas singing a part of a track made its means throughout social media. As we’ve reported, Brown tried to get forward of issues by apologizing rapidly, however the outrage solely seems to have gotten louder within the final 24 hours!

Related: Hannah Reflects On Her Failed Engagement And Wild Year!

Now an insider is chatting with E! News about the entire ordeal, and it sounds just like the Alabama native lastly understands how unhealthy she screwed up. Reflecting on her whirlwind weekend, the sourced dished on Hannah’s unlucky selection of phrases on that livestream, saying:

“Hannah is extremely upset and embarrassed over the situation. She hadn’t realized what she’d done until after the fact, and is so disappointed in herself. It was a huge mistake and she feels awful.”

Yeah… no kidding!!!

Immediately after the video first surfaced on-line, the supply reviews the previous pageant queen instantly bought in contact with shut pal Tyler Cameron and his BFF, Matt James, in an try to hunt recommendation and help. According to the insider, she additionally wished to achieve out and provide an apology to James, who’s black, earlier than the social media s**t storm actually hit onerous. The insider added:

“Hannah immediately reached out to Matt James and apologized for her actions. He was definitely taken back, but knows Hannah did not mean what she said. They are close friends and have spent a good amount of time together and he knows it’s out of Hannah’s character. Matt is looking to the positives in the situation and wants Hannah to learn from this. He and Tyler discussed things and they both agreed they know Hannah is not racist at her core, but both think she needs to use her platform to learn from this and spread awareness.”

That’s definitely a beneficiant response to Hannah’s viral video — and one which many followers and social media followers haven’t afforded her.

Even fellow Bachelor Nation stars haven’t been super-generous with Hannah’s unlucky err in judgment right here. As we reported earlier on Monday, one-time Bachelorette main girl Rachel Lindsay was essential of Brown in her personal Instagram livestream video first posted to the social community on Sunday evening. In her response, Lindsay revealed she’d additionally spoken on to Brown in regards to the incident, in an effort to impart simply how critical of an offense it was for her to make use of that phrase in any context.

Whew.

From The Bachelorette, to Dancing With The Stars, to social media’s golden woman, to… this. Yikes. Life comes at ya quick, doesn’t it?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers???