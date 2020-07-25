Hanna becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season, heads toward Texas coast

A storm rise caution in result from Baffin Bay to Sargent was extended south of the bay to Port Mansfield,Texas Storm rise as much as 5 feet was anticipated for that location. People were recommended to safeguard life and residential or commercial property from high water.

Tornadoes were likewise possible Saturday for parts of the lower to middle Texas seaside plain, forecasters stated. A hurricane caution stayed in result for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, and a hurricane caution was still in result from Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, to Port Mansfield, Texas, and from Mesquite Bay to High Island, Texas.

Forecasters stated Hanna might bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night– with separated overalls of 18 inches — in addition to seaside swells that might trigger dangerous browse and rip present conditions.

HURRICANE DOUGLAS BECOMES MAJOR CLASSIFICATION 3 STORM, MAY BRING STRONG WINDS AND RAIN TO HAWAII

HURRICANE EXPECT TEXAS COAST AS GULF OF MEXICO SYSTEM TYPES; GONZALO PROJECTION TO END UP BEING HURRICANE

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was still on track to cross the southern Windward Islands on Saturday afternoon or night. Gonzalo was moving west near 18 miles per hour with optimal continual winds at 40 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center stated Saturday early morning.

Gonzalo is anticipated to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, with separated overalls of 5 inches. A hurricane caution was in result for Tobago and Grenada and its dependences. The storm was anticipated to dissipate by Sunday night or Monday, forecasters stated.

Gonzalo and Hanna climaxed for the earliest seventh and 8th Atlantic called storms, respectively, according to Colorado State University hurricane scientist PhilKlotzbach The previous records were Gert on July 24, 2005, and Harvey onAug 3, 2005, Klotzbach stated.

Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay likewise set records for being the earliest called Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.