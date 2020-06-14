Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Dead In Tennessee Car Crash

Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country music icon Hank Williams, Jr., died Saturday night after losing control of her SUV.

The 27-year-old was driving a Chevy Tahoe in Henry County,. Tennessee when it began drifting across the median, triggering a rollover sequence. No other cars were involved.

Katherine was pronounced dead and her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is as yet not known.

Waiting for the permission to load the Instagram Media.

Katherine’s family is country music royalty. Her dad, 71-year-old Hank, Jr., has topped the charts with songs like “All My Rowdy Friends,” that is ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” theme song. Hank’s dad is one of the giants in the annals of country music, who died at 29 but produced hit after hit.

Katherine leaves behind her husband and 2 small children.