Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon inducted into Country Hall of Fame

Williams, who frequently is described as HankJr or the label Bocephus, will join his dad, country legend Hank Williams Sr., in the Hall of Fame’s rotunda.

“Bocephus has been eyeing this one for awhile. It’s a bright spot during a difficult year,” stated Williams in a declaration. Williams’ 27- year-old child Katherine died in a cars and truck mishap in June.

“I have been making Top 10 records for 56 years,” said Williams, 71. “I fell off a mountain and tried to reinvent myself as a truly individual artist and one who stepped out of the shadows of a very famous man… one of the greatest. I’ve got to thank all those rowdy friends who, year after year, still show up for me. It’s an honor to carry on this family tradition. It is much appreciated.”

Williams is understood for his tunes like “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “Family Tradition” and “All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin’ Over Tonight,” which later on ended up being the opening signature tune for “Monday Night Football.” He has actually had 10No 1 Billboard Hot Country tunes with his very first one coming at the age of …