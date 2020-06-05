Hanifa designer launches collection with 3D runway models to raise awareness for Congo

Mvuemba released the most recent collection for her fashion brand, Hanifa
, on Instagram live on Friday. During the show, the digital models sashayed down the runway with the designer’s outfits draped on headless, three-dimensional bodies.
The Pink Label Congo collection featured pants and dresses in vibrant colors and was called the future of runway fashion by spectators.
She said in the interview with the fashion magazine that she had been working for seven months to create the computer-generated models, “Designing content using 3D models and now an entire collection has been a complete game changer for me. “It actually requires a much greater amount of attention-to-detail for the clothes to fit and appear just right.”
Hanifa’s virtual collection is part of an increasing trend of fashion houses increasingly embracing technology to showcase their designs.
Last year American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger used an Instagram influencer Noonoouri
developed by a graphic designer to promote their products.
Hilfiger’s CEO said at the time
, “they shape consumers’ purchasing decisions, inspiring them in more relevant ways, further blurring the lines between digital and reality.”
A tribute to African seamstresses
Mvuemba said during the launch
that every of the outfits represents Congo, the central African country where she is from.
One of the outfits was a backless mini dress
in red, blue, and yellow, representing the flag of Congo. And a maxi dress
in blue and green representing the point where the Congo river
meets land.
Congo is one of the world’s leading producers of cobalt, accounting for more than 60% of the world’s production
. Cobalt is really a chemical element used in producing smartphones, tablets and electric vehicles.
“I am so intentional about everything I actually do with this collection,” she said. “If you’re African then you find out about African seamstresses and how detail is really important and the color is really crucial and prints are so important. I really just wanted to use that in this collection, just to give tribute to African seamstresses,” Mvuemba said
during the launch on her Instagram page on Friday.
Congolese cobalt mines
The Pink Label Congo collection is not just about fashion going digital. It’s also about raising awareness for Congolese mines, the designer said.
Inspired by her hometown in Congo, 29-year-old Mvuemba started the style show with a short documentary
on the experiences of young ones working in cobalt mines.
Underaged children and women work in these mines under harsh conditions
including physical abuse.
Sometimes they truly are forced to dig for cobalt with nothing but their bare hands.
In 2019, Tech giants like Apple, Google, Dell, and Tesla were sued for their alleged involvement
in using children to mine cobalt in the country.
Raising awareness on mines
Mvuemba said the Pink Label Congo collection was inspired by these mine stories and she is deploying it to bring awareness around it.
“Growing up, I heard so many stories about the cobalt and mining issues in Congo…very often, there are young ones at these mines, many of them are losing their lives and a lot of families are affected,” she said.
The documentary showcased multiple reports from media organizations concerning the current mining conditions in Congo and the dangers of including children in the act.
Everything concerning the collection is related to Congo to serve as a reminder of these mine conditions, Mvuemba said.
“I really wanted to reveal their conditions. And I would like this collection to support and benefit the families that are affected,” she added.