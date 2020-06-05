Hanifa designer launches collection with 3D runway models to raise awareness for Congo

Mvuemba released the most recent collection for her fashion brand, Hanifa , on Instagram live on Friday. During the show, the digital models sashayed down the runway with the designer’s outfits draped on headless, three-dimensional bodies.

The Pink Label Congo collection featured pants and dresses in vibrant colors and was called the future of runway fashion by spectators.

She said in the interview with the fashion magazine that she had been working for seven months to create the computer-generated models, “Designing content using 3D models and now an entire collection has been a complete game changer for me. “It actually requires a much greater amount of attention-to-detail for the clothes to fit and appear just right.”





