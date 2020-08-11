Hangang GPS,Mini GPS Car Tracker Anti Thief Real Time GPS Tracker Portable GPS Tracking Anti Loss GPS Locator Long Standby Time 200h for Purse Bag Wallet Bags Kids for iOS and Andriod

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $48.98
(as of Aug 11,2020 01:44:25 UTC – Details)


Please Note:
Subscription Plan Needed: This GPS tracker requires a SIM card from the local country. The SIM card must support 2G cellular, and requires a monthly subscription plan for data traffic that no less than 30M.
We recommend to use the T-mobile SIM card if you use it in the USA. NOT SUPPORT AT&T, VERIZON, SPRINT.

24-hour Friendly Customer Service:
Our gps tracking device offer 30-Days Full Refund & 360-Days Warranty Guarantee.
Any problems please feel free to contact customer service. Email: [email protected]

Features:
Link to Google maps
GPS /AGPS/LBS positioning mode
Free APP for Android and iOS device
Free tracking platform, multi language menu
Historical route view, Geo-fence
Overspeed alert, shock alert, movement alert
2 sleep modes to save power
Low Battery Alarm

Specifications:
Weight: 0.88oz/25g
Input: 5V-1A
Output: 110-220V
GPS accuracy: 16ft-32ft/5-10m
LBS accuracy: 328-3280ft
Network: GSM / GPRS
GPS sensitivity: -159dBm
Standby time: 200h
Size: 1.85″ x 0.94″ x 0.7″
Battery: Rechargeable 3.7V 600mAh Lithium Battery
Standby time: 200h
Standby mode power: 2.6mAh/h
Continuous positioning mode power (Uploads a positioning data every minute): 46.1mAh/h

Package list:
1 x GPS tracker
1 x USB cable
1 x User manual

Multi Mode Positioning and Accurate Positioning – Real-time tracking, display location information automatically (supports Android / IOS APP, Web / WAP), GPS / A GPS / LBS mode positioning, positioning accuracy of up to 16ft/5m. You always know the location of your beloved child or older parent.
Electronic Geo-Fence & Track memory – If you set a geo fence to limit its movement within a district, the device sends a message to the app if it violates the district.Track memory: The GPS device within 6 months you can the pace of the web monitor your center set check and efficacy.
Multi-function – Real-time tracking, geo-fence, historical route view, induction sensor, over-speed alarm, shake alarm, low power alarm, power-saving mode on the APP. Build-in 600 mAh lithium-ion battery, standby time 200h, working mode 50-100h. Net Weight: 0.88oz/25g. MINI size, Lovely, very suitable for hidden.
Mini Design & Wide Use – Mini Multifunction GPS Tracker Size is 1.85″L x 0.94″H x 0.7″W/47 x 24 x 18mm. The GPS tracker is designed for use in anywhere such as purse wallet bags children satchels, important documents, pram, bicycles, motorcycle tracker, cars, trucks, boats, vans, and anti-theft construction equipment.
Free APP & Web Tracking Platform – Download the APP on your Android or iOS device, remotely track on the phone, tablet or PC by our lifetime free APP. Our mini gps tracking device offer 30-Days Full Refund & 360-Days Warranty Guarantee. Any problems pls feel free to contact customer service team. Email: [email protected]

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR