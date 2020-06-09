Handling race in an interracial relationship | Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Conversations about race are getting even deeper for a pair in Murfreesboro as they’re hoping to study and educate others.

Ashley Payne is in a biracial relationship, and is a mom to a biracial son.

Though her eyes have been open to racial injustice earlier than this month’s protests started, she’s had a number of conversations with the boys in her life about race lately.

“It’s easy for me to live in my bubble,” she mentioned. “Like, oh everybody’s going to love everyone.”

She is aware of that isn’t the fact for everybody in the nation. As a mom, it terrifies her.

“I wake up some days with that anxiety, and the fear of being face the fact that he is, in the eyes of some people, a black male,” Payne mentioned. “And, he is going to be faced with those things.”

News4 additionally spoke to Payne’s boyfriend Mikah Hayes. Payne requested Hayes to speak together with her son about what is occurring in the nation proper now.

“You know, it’s not every day that you are faced with any type of racism or what have you, but you have to be mentally prepared for it,” Hayes mentioned. “It could happen at any moment. Is it going to be really intense? Is it going to be escalated? Is it not?”

We requested how they’ve talked in regards to the unrest in our nation as a blended household. Payne mentioned these conversations have been attainable by belief and communication.

“It’s not coming out maliciously, it’s just something that like I don’t understand,” she mentioned. “And so, he’s giving me that opportunity to voice what I’m feeling, and him give it back to me from his standpoint.”

Ashley mentioned the protests and conversations about race are essential to have. She mentioned she hopes the long run can be brighter for her son.

“I do have a time and a place to stand up, and the time and place to stand up is now,” Payne mentioned.