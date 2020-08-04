Hand Over Your Stuff To Robbers

How many times can I say, “I never thought I’d ever see this…” regarding law enforcement today. Okay, we’ve long known the Left was into transferring wealth from the productive to the non-productive.

That is no surprise, but they usually do it with legislation. Now, they’re apparently adding using crime as a mechanism for transferring wealth from victims to criminals.

Along with defunding/abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) comes the expected rise in crime—well, expected by anyone with half a brain, which eliminates the Minneapolis City Council (MCC) and Mayor (barely there) Jacob Frey. Now, I’m no math whiz (ask anybody) but even I can solve the problem of what happens when you have fewer cops. You get more crime.

So, how to best handle more crime and fewer cops? Just have the victims hand over their stuff to criminals. At least, that’s what the Minneapolis Police Department recently told the public.

As bad as that sounds, let me first say—this is not the MPD’s fault. A police department operates under the orders of a mayor and a city council which are carried out by a police chief. And that’s what’s happening. The police department is warning people of a new reality brought to them by their radical elected officials.

There has been a 36-percent increase in…