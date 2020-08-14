Hand over the political reins to millennials (Opinion)

From February to May of this year, nearly 5 million millennials lost their jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported recently. Older folks didn’t get off unscathed, but their job loss numbers are not nearly as dire. And these latest losses come just a little over a decade after millennials were the generation hurt the worst by the Great Recession of 2008-2009. As young adults just starting our working years, we were first on the chopping block when companies had to downsize; many of us spent months or years without jobs at all. That created an earnings penalty from which we still have not recovered — and likely never will.
For millennials like myself, the only hope for real change is to elect people who are a part of our generation, but we have been largely cut out of an American political process that does not represent us. The oldest millennials are turning 39 this year, if you use the Pew Research Center’s definition (anyone born between 1981-1997), or 38, if you use the Census Bureau’s (anyone born between 1982-2000 ), and yet there is not a single millennial in the US Senate. The same was not true for Baby Boomers, many of whom were elected in their 30s, including Russ Feingold, John E. Sununu, Don Nickles and Rick Santorum. Joe Biden, a member of the Silent Generation, was 30 when he became a senator. While millennials made some gains in the House in the 2018 primary, they’re still shockingly under-represented: millennials, who make up 22% of the US population and now…