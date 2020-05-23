Hana Kimura, Pro Wrestler and ‘Terrace House’ Cast Member, Dies at 22

Hana Kimura, a Japanese skilled wrestler who was additionally a forged member on the newest season of Netflix’s actuality present “Terrace House,” has died, Variety has confirmed. She was 22.

Stardom Wrestling, the group Kimura was a part of, issued a press release on the information on Friday.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” it wrote. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

A reason for dying was not instantly clear. However, the newest replace on her Instagram story on Friday featured a photograph of her together with her cat, with a caption that reads “goodbye.” She had additionally just lately posted a sequence of troubling tweets, one among which, based on a fan translation, learn that she didn’t “want to be a human anymore.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported me,” learn one other message, which additionally implied that she had been cyberbullied. “I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry.”

Kimura, whose mom, Kyoko Kimura, was additionally a professional wrestler, made her debut at Wrestle-1 in 2016, successful her first title, the JWP Junior Championship, later that yr. She additionally wrestled for Stardom throughout that point, and formally left Wrestle-1 to hitch Stardom in 2019, the place she was the chief of the Tokyo Cyber Squad faction. She twice gained the Artist of Stardom championship, along with a Goddess of Stardom championship.

Kimura was additionally a member of “Terrace House: Tokyo,” the newest season of the Japanese actuality present which sees six younger adults dwell collectively. She joined within the 20th episode, and was half of the present forged earlier than “Terrace House,” like the remainder of Netflix’s productions, halted capturing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The wrestling group shared their condolences to Kimura on Friday evening. “Distraught,” wrestler Jamie Hayter wrote. “I don’t even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind. I just can’t even put in to f—ing words how upsetting this is. I hope you found peace.”

Wrestler Sü Yüng wrote, “I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. ”

See extra tributes to Kimura beneath.

