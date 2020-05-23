Hana Kimura: Netflix star and Japanese wrestler dies at 22

Image copyright

Hana Kimura, an expert Japanese wrestler who appeared within the newest sequence of Netflix’s actuality present Terrace House, has died at the age of 22.

Stardom Wrestling, Kimura’s organisation, confirmed the information and requested followers to be respectful.

The reason behind demise was not instantly clear.

Shortly earlier than she died, she issued a sequence of troubling social media posts implying she had been cyber-bullied.

The most up-to-date replace on her Instagram story on Friday featured a photograph of her together with her cat, with a caption that learn “goodbye”.

A winner of Stardom’s 2019 Fighting Spirit Award, Kimura was one of many forged members of Japanese actuality TV present Terrace House, earlier than it was suspended resulting from coronavirus. The present follows three males and three ladies as they briefly dwell collectively in a home.

Her mom was additionally a widely known wrestler, Kyoko Kimura.

Confirming her demise on Twitter on Saturday, Stardom stated: “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

Concerns have been raised on Friday after Kimura reportedly posted photographs of self-harm on Twitter together with messages that learn: “I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

Kimura is claimed to have been the goal of a whole lot of imply tweets from followers and critics each day. On information of her demise, followers and business figures spoke out in opposition to cyber-bullying and its affect on psychological well being.

“It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media,” said Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard.

“It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic.”

“I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are,” wrote wrestling journalist Adam Pacitti.

Among these additionally paying tributes to the star on-line was British skilled wrestler Jamie Hayter, who wrote: “Distraught. I don’t even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a wonderful human being.”

US wrestler Su Yung stated: “I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister.”

If you’ve got been affected by the problems raised on this article, assist and help could be discovered at this BBC Action Line.