Hana Kimura: grief as Japanese wrestler and reality show member dies aged 22 | World news

Hana Kimura, a women expert wrestler that was amongst the actors of the prominent Japanese reality collection Terrace House, has actually passed away at 22, her fumbling organisation stated, after she apparently dealt with on-line intimidation.

Kimura was apparently discovered dead at her residence, with the reason not promptly recognized. She had actually lately uploaded messages on social networks appearing to inform her followers bye-bye, and her fatality triggered a public cascade of temper at cyber-bullying.

Fans gathered to Twitter after news records of her fatality. “I’m sorry Hana that this world was cruel to you and that you could not find your peace,” one customer composed.

Yukio Hatoyama, Japan’s previous head of state, likewise tweeted regarding Kimura’s fatality, stating Japan ought to think about charges for those that target people for extreme online harassment.

Kimura remained in the actors of Netflix’s worldwide prominent Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020, a show regarding 6 complete strangers “looking for love while living under the same roof”, according to the United States streaming titan.

Local media stated her fatality, which was verified on Saturday, complies with intimidation over her comments and practices on the show, which has actually been relayed by both Netflix and Japan’s Fuji Television.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” stated World Wonder Ring Stardom, a females’s battling organization in Japan, and altered its Twitter account image to one of Kimura.

“Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends,” it stated in English without specifying.

Kimura’s last article on Instagram was a photo of herself and a pet cat with the message: “I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry.”

American and other wrestler Su Yung stated: “I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister.”

Mick Foley

( @RealMickFoley) Hana Kimura was 22. Please allow that sink in …22 She had her entire life before her. Online harassing ought to not become part of life.

It damn certain ought to not become part of fatality. Hana Kimura was22 #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/xKTBYzaoIt



Local media stated she uploaded the photo quickly prior to her fatality was verified by a health center, while she likewise sent out one more on-line message that check out “goodbye”.

Kimura was a follower favourite on Terrace House, with her trademark pink hair and timid individuality contrasting with her character in the fumbling ring.

In South Korea, cyberbullying made headings in 2015 when 2 women K-pop celebrities eliminated themselves after encountering on-line assaults.