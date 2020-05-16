Hamza Choudhury interview: Leicester midfielder on ball boy days and England aims | Football News







Hamza Choudhury has risen by means of the ranks at Leicester

“I still have to pinch myself. It’s a bit crazy that not too long ago I used to go and watch them and ball boy at the game,” says Hamza Choudhury. “It’s amazing.”

For the Leicester midfielder it has at occasions felt like a surreal rise from Foxes ball boy to enjoying for his native crew within the Premier League.

He has fond reminiscences of wanting on from the sidelines, admiring Andy King’s performances in the midst of the park as Leicester received the League One title. And then the Championship. And then the Premier League.

“Kingy is one who really stands out for me,” Choudhury tells Sky Sports by way of a video name, as he displays on watching Leicester as a boy, formidable of constructing his means by means of the youth ranks.

“I feel like what he’s done is amazing to be honest and he’s the most genuine, humble, hard-working guy I’ve come across. I feel like Kingy is someone I’ve constantly watched.”

Now it’s time for Choudhury to attempt to carve out his personal starring position in Leicester’s midfield.

Choudhury battles with former Leicester midfielder, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

The 22-year-old’s improvement has been praised by boss Brendan Rodgers this season – notably after a game-turning cameo within the first leg of Leicester’s Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Aston Villa.

But in team-mate Wilfred Ndidi, Choudhury is aware of he has actual competitors for the holding position in Leicester’s midfield.

Ndidi’s 4.Four tackles per 90 minutes is the very best within the Premier League this season and considerably greater than the next-best central midfielder, Oriol Romeu on 3.2. When harm saved him out of a five-game run Leicester took simply two factors from a doable 15.

Choudhury’s intention is to change into simply as integral to the crew.

Choudhury scored his first ever Premier League aim on New Year’s Day in a 3-Zero win at Newcastle

“To be honest I think Wilf has had a really good last couple of seasons,” says Choudhury. “With us doing so nicely this season it has introduced extra consideration on what he does however I really feel like everybody within the crew is aware of how vital he’s to us and how efficient he’s.

“He’s nonetheless very younger – he is solely a yr older than me – however I do watch his sport and attempt to take bits and attempt to enhance my sport and attempt to enhance myself.

“I feel like we’re both looked at as destroying type of midfielders, winning the ball back and playing it simple, playing forward and keeping the ball going. I feel like I’ve got that in my game but I feel like I need to improve and I want to improve on the attacking side and driving with the ball forward and creating some chances as well.”

Improving underneath Rodgers

Choudhury laughs with boss Brendan Rodgers

Choudhury’s dedication to enhance is a repeated theme of the interview. And in boss Rodgers, he has a supervisor who takes nice pleasure in focusing on the element with every of his gamers. It’s a mixture which ought to pay dividends for the formidable Choudhury.

“I feel like he’s come in and many aspects of my game have improved,” Choudhury says of Rodgers.

“He works quite a bit personally with me and the opposite boys on plenty of video evaluation and little bits after coaching which we are able to work on to get higher and hopefully take us to the following stage.

“I feel like at the level our game is at now, it’s needed . All the top players do it and you have to be able to adapt and learn new situations.”

With his distinctive coiffure – his mates have joked that hairdressers being closed throughout lockdown hasn’t been an issue for him – and his robust tackling, Choudhury stands out on the sector.

His performances are carefully watched as distant as Bangladesh, the place he has household – “it’s amazing to get nice messages from people in the community” – and he’s already a task mannequin for aspiring British-Asian footballers within the metropolis.

“If I’m affecting it in a positive way, it’s something I’m really proud of and hopefully I can carry on doing,” he says modestly.

But Choudhury is adamant he hasn’t reached the place he needs to get to but.

England ambitions

Choudhury has seven England U21 caps

The former ball boy needs to change into a first-team star at Leicester. And then break into Gareth Southgate’s England squad within the close to future, too, as his Leicester team-mates Ben Chilwell and James Maddison have finished.

“It’s a goal I’ve set to play for England and I’m working hard to get close to. But at the minute I’m trying to keep my feet on the ground and work as hard as I can for Leicester and try to establish myself in that team before thinking about England,” he mentioned.

“I’ve actually loved it this season and clearly with the success that is include it I feel we have been all gutted that it has been stopped at such a time however hopefully if and when it carries on we are able to kick on once more and safe that third spot.

“I feel like it’s so important for us to keep on top of our fitness, especially when we go back to hit the ground running and carry on the way we were.”