Hamlin lost out on Loudon win but loved the “great racing”

Hamlin and ultimate winner Brad Keselowski integrated to lead 18 times for an integrated 276 of the 301 laps with Hamlin and Keselowski switching the lead amongst themselves on 13 celebrations, lots of following restarts.

Keselowski took the lead for the last time on Lap 221 and from there the race stayed green, a not likely outcome thinking about the race included 11 previous warns.

Fuel preservation ended up being a main issue after that as Keselowski ultimately retreated from Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., who ended up third.

Still, Hamlin pointed out over his group radio at one point in the race just how much enjoyable it was racing back-and-forth with Keselowski for the lead.

“We just kind of were second there to (Keselowski). We could really do well on restarts and we were going back-and-forth,” Hamlin stated. “Wow, that was some truly, truly excellent brief track racing there.

“Hopefully the fans liked what they saw there with me and (Keselowski) for the majority of the day. Some terrific side-by-side racing. We cured each other reasonable and it’s excellent that we got one-two out of it.”

Keselowski concurred when asked if switching the lead consistently with a leading rival was satisfying.

“It was a lot of fun. He was pretty good on the restarts, real short runs,” Keselowski stated ofHamlin “We were truly excellent on the longer runs.

…