Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott ‘honest’ in final laps

Hamlin has actually ended up within a couple of vehicle lengths of the race winner in 2 successive races now, coming just 2 tenths shy of race winner Chase Elliott Sunday at Daytona.

The Joe Gibbs Racing chauffeur began with lead and led 16 laps, however was not able to install a genuine difficulty versus Elliott at the end, who has actually won the last 3 roadway course races on the NCS schedule.

However, a late-race reboot permitted him to close the space and a minimum of get the Hendrick Motorsports chauffeur to appearance in the rearview mirror.

“I knew Chase wasn’t going to miss his marks, and I actually spun my tires pretty good on that restart,” stated Hamlin of the final run to the surface. “I just didn’t want to overdrive it and not give myself a chance, and so I did drive in there pretty deep, and I got it to rotate pretty good, and my main key was to get to second by the time I got to Turn 3, and we were able to do that. But Chase just got out there. We could gain like a car length a lap and then I gained it all in those last two corners.

” I just wanted to keep him sincere, and it appeared like the closer we got, the more his vehicle was either wheel hopping or moving the front tires. We were at least sort of keeping him sincere there to make him press his vehicle to make the triumph.”

Read Also:

Four of Elliott’s 8 Cup Series …