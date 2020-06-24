‘Hamilton’ will be censored on Disney+, Lin-Manuel Miranda says: ‘I literally gave two f–ks’

DISNEY+ RELEASES ‘HAMILTON’ TRAILER IN FRONT OF JULY 3 PREMIERE

On Monday, whenever a fan took to Twitter to ask Miranda, 40, whether the infamous word would make its appearances, he explained that he had to compromise.

In order to comply with the MPAA, the term will be muted in the song “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” and a record scratch was placed over the word in the song “Washington On Your Side.”

“…I literally gave two f–ks so the kids could see it,” the actor explained. “You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)! Love you. Enjoy.”

Miranda previously spoke with a New York Times reporter concerning the possibility of censoring his show for a Disney-fied release.

“If we have to mute a word here or there to reach the largest audience possible, I’m OK with that, because your kids already have the original language memorized,” said Miranda. “I don’t think we’re depriving anyone of anything if we mute an F-bomb here or there to make our rating”

In addition to “Yorktown” and “Washington,” seven songs have expletive warnings attached with them. Per Variety, you can find other songs that censor the F-word for comedic effect aswell.

“Hamilton,” debuting on Disney+ on July 3, is really a recorded version of the stage show featuring its original cast, including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and much more.