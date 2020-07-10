‘Hamilton’: What one of the show’s few White cast members learned about race

I wondered this as I watched “Hamilton” on TV over the week-end. It was my 2nd time seeing the original cast. The first was February of 2016, where I sat in the Richard Rodgers Theatre alone, spellbound and overcome.

I looked back on old Facebook memories and I apparently posted this that day: “They asked Hamilton: ‘Why do you write like you’re running out of time?’ My answer during intermission of this show of America’s possibility: Because we are.”

I noticed the few White faces on stage and wondered should they might have some insight on which it was prefer to live the revolution which was “Hamilton,” what that means now and if they could have suggestions about what this means to be an ally to people of color.

So I looked to Thayne Jasperson, who plays Samuel Seabury — a Loyalist to the British crown and rival to Alexander Hamilton — in the film version. Jasperson holds the distinction of being the only original cast member still with the show, which like all of Broadway shuttered in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

I interviewed him via email and edited the conversation for length and clarity.

Let’s rewind to the way you ended up in the original “Hamilton” cast. Did you realize this would be considered a hit and revolutionary for diversity in casting?

I had no idea what I was set for when I auditioned and joined “Hamilton.” I remember the first day and this beautiful new undertake the Founding Fathers portrayed as humans of color.

During the first lab, in the wind up to Broadway, I knew this would impact humanity. It only improved from there.

How many White actors were in the original cast and in this film version?

Onstage it had been two women, myself and the king.

Let’s delve into being among the “only.” Had you had that experience before “Hamilton?”

I don’t know that I can ever fully understand what it means to become a human of color, nor do I try to pretend that my dealings may also compare to the hardships of racism.

For me being the “only” in situations was growing up in Wyoming and being bullied for my fascination with the arts and my softer nature. I had friends and an ex-girlfriend who called me “faggot.” Whether I was or not, the emasculation took effect. I was also raised in a faith where being fully a bisexual man was not easily accepted.

I’m learning daily to embrace who I am, in every respect and to share my voice.

How often was race openly discussed at the job, backstage, all through rehearsal? How did you engage and what did you learn in this technique?

Race was regularly discussed. I learned that I had grown up more ignorant than I’d realized. I found myself trying to relate, understand and develop a knowledge as to how I could be supportive. It’s still a journey. I discovered my foot in my mouth a number of times when i continue to learn.

Early on, in 2014, we were in rehearsal. We sat outside for a lunch break and the discussion of racism in its current state ensued. I was taken aback to know how some of my friends, who’re kind and loving individuals, spoke of multiple instances where they certainly were profiled for the color of their skin while being in predominantly white areas, streets and neighborhoods.

With “Hamilton,” I dove right into a whole new world of education: learning what my fellow actors, as humans of color, undergo.

What weight does it carry to be the only original cast member still with the show?

I will be the last remaining original cast member in “Hamilton” on Broadway. If I am a pioneer in such an impactful show, I feel a duty to talk about, learn in order to find ways that we are able to bring forth light and awareness to the world, in whatever way we are able to.

Have you read “White Fragility?” What reading or prep did you do before or in this role?

I have not had the opportunity to read “White Fragility” specifically, but I did so a lot of research on my character, Samuel Seabury. Also, in the six years of living and breathing the story of “Hamilton,” I’ve come to realize why racism is really difficult for women and men who are White to talk about.

It’s awkward, yes. It could be uncomfortable and it can be humbling once we all have SO much work to complete in bridging the gap.

Speaking as a white male, I believe that people can begin to dissipate racism by checking the conversations inside our own communities, be they small or large, even within our own domiciles.

There is no effort that can be too great or small for the brothers and sisters. I’ve just as much room to grow with this aspect as any other.

What can it be like having the film version release at this moment in America?

Isn’t that something beautiful?! The proven fact that this show can come forward globally, impacting the human mind. Everyone connects for this show in another way, ideally, leading us towards the same goal.

Do you have any thoughts on also playing King George III in the show and the casting of him as White?

For me, playing King George is an chance to portray a guy wracked with dementia, get a handle on and self-serving ideals. Opposition to … what we, as Americans, fight for: our freedom, for one and for ALL. Together.

What would you tell White individuals who fear losing their power or prominence amid Black Lives Matter?

Not speaking about or maybe not gaining knowledge of racism’s existence — that stunts the progress of equality.

James Baldwin said: “People are trapped in history and history is trapped in them.”

Such depth to Baldwin’s statement. Now is a fantastic time to release the traps and expand our minds to a brighter world.