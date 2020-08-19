Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans

The Mercedes motorist scored his 4th win of the season in commanding style in the Spanish GP, remaining well clear of pursuer Max Verstappen and putting his group’s Silverstone tire disappointments behind him.

Although referred to as a master of tire management, Hamilton confessed after the race that he does not truly take pleasure in that type of racing.

Last year he made his sensations on tire s clear when he represented the chauffeurs at one of a number of conferences where the future of the sport was talked about. However, Pirelli’s efforts to satisfy the requirements of the 2020 target letter, which defines what the primary stakeholders desire from the tire s, were declined by the groups.

Instead the 2019 tire s were continued for another season, and with the relocation to the brand-new 18-inch format now held off up until 2022, the very same tire s will likewise be utilized in 2021.

Read Also:

Hamilton hopes that when the brand-new size can be found in Pirelli makes a tire that the chauffeurs can race hard with.

“We really need to put a lot of pressure on Pirelli for the future,” he stated. “They didn’t, sadly, do an excellent task with a tire at the end of in 2015, to establish the 2020 tire And so we had to rollover the very same tire from 2019 into this season.

“In the past when they made the target letter, the chauffeurs were not a part of that …