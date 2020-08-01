Hamilton takes pole for home British GP in record time By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters British Grand Prix



By Alan Baldwin

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) – Six times Formula One world champ Lewis Hamilton shattered the Silverstone track record with a blistering lap to put dominant Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 35- year-old, who will be chasing after a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was signed up with on the front row by Finnish group mate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen certifying 3rd.

The pole was the 91 st of Hamilton’s profession and seventh at Silverstone and he made certain of it with a lap of one minute 24.303 seconds after Bottas had actually led the opening 2 sessions on a gusty afternoon.

Hamilton had actually spun at Luffield at the start of the 2nd stage of certifying, without harming his cars and truck however drawing out warnings due to the quantity of gravel spread throughout the track.

“Qualifying is a lot about confidence building and… I was already down and I was struggling through the first sector in every lap,” Hamilton informed 2009 champ Jenson Button in an interview after getting out of the cars and truck.

” I do not understand how, however with some deep breaths I handled to compose myself. Q3 (the last stage) started properly however it still wasn’t ideal …