Hamilton takes commanding win from Verstappen

Hamilton, beginning from pole, did not suffer the sort of tire concerns that impeded him at Silverstone last weekend and had the ability to manage the race from the start.

The world champ lapped all cars and trucks other than for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and the other Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, 2nd and 3rd in the race.

It was Hamilton’s 4th win of the 2020 season, increasing his champion cause 37 points over Verstappen, who crossed the goal over 20 seconds behind the Mercedes.

Lance Stroll protected 4th location for Racing Point, however completed fifth on track behind colleague Sergio Perez, who lost a position thanks to a five-second charge for disregarding blue flags.

Local hero Carlos Sainz completed sixth for McLaren ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari.

Verstappen’s colleague Alex Albon, AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris in the 2nd McLaren finished the point-scoring positions.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired for the 2nd time this season due to an electrical issue that changed his engine off and required him into a spin at the exit of the chicane.

Full report to follow