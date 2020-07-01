‘Hamilton’ review: The Disney+ movie gives fans a front-row seat worth waiting for

Basically, the equation on “Hamilton” boils down seriously to this: If you’ve never seen the musical, this filmed production — shot over three days in 2016, then edited together — supplies the chance to relish it with the first cast. If you have observed it, it’s a welcome opportunity to bask in all that talent and brilliance again.

As a bonus, the production technique — which combines a performance taped before an audience with separately shot close-ups and camera angles that put the viewer on the stage — goes beyond the “best seat in the house” to a more cinematic experience.

So where will be the drawbacks? Chalk them up as quibbles: Watching in the home, the audience response can at times be a trifle distracting. Ditto for a few of the lighting, which, as captured, occasionally casts an eerie blue glow onto the performers.

Beyond that, sit back, flake out, mute your phone and luxuriate in the show, which runs two hours and 42 minutes (including a one-minute “intermission”). Bringing history spectacularly to life, Miranda’s dazzling mixture of musical genres presents the triumphant and tumultuous life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father whom that he portrays.

Seeing them reunited now, the cast that the producers originally assembled is even more remarkable: Leslie Odom Jr. because the “damn fool who shot him,” Aaron Burr; Daveed Diggs (Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson); Christopher Jackson (George Washington); Phillipa Soo as Hamilton’s wife, Eliza, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as her sister Angelica; and Jonathan Groff as mad King George, only here with the camera zooming in to help you see spittle spray all through his exasperated moments in the comedic masterpiece “You’ll Be Back.” Lest anybody has forgotten, Miranda’s Tony-winning book and score contain one gem after yet another, yielding no shortage of spine-tingling moments. Pick a favorite, even though Soo and Goldsberry’s back-to-back renditions of “Helpless” and “Satisfied” and Odom’s “The Room Where It Happens” are hard to top. If anything, at-home consumption offers a few conspicuous advantages, including the capability to consume the lengthy show at one’s leisure. Miranda and director Thomas Kail taped an introduction to the film acknowledging its shift to Disney+, which required sacrificing a handful of swear words to satisfy Disney’s standards, but otherwise, this really is “Hamilton,” full strength. Sorting out how well that means the studio’s bottom line remains a pricklier proposition , but the publicity for Disney+ alone has considerable benefits. Moreover, the movie suits a theater-hungry audience with Broadway shuttered and might interest a contingent of fans who are indifferent to the service’s principal brands — specifically, “Star Wars,” Marvel and kids fare. Granted, nothing can fully replicate the unique qualities of a live theatrical experience. But if anybody doubts that “Hamilton” can still deliver a Broadway wallop to the comfort of one’s sofa, well, just you wait. “Hamilton” premieres July 3 on Disney+. It’s rated PG-13.

