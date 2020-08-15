Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Hamilton’s lap, nevertheless, was almost half a 2nd slower than on Friday, when he topped 2nd practice.

The world champ outmatched Bottas by 0.151 s with a lap of 1m17.222 s and Max Verstappen, 3rd once again, by over half a 2nd.

Carlos Sainz placed on a strong proving in the McLaren, completing 4th after a quick stint in 2nd location.

Sergio Perez completed the leading 5 in the Racing Point ahead of Charles Leclerc, who was the leading Ferrari chauffeur once again as colleague Sebastian Vettel ended up 12th.

The session was red-flagged with 2 minutes to go when Esteban Ocon lost control of his Renault and crashed head-on into the barriers when attempting to prevent a sluggish Kevin Magnussen coming out of Turn 3.

The event is under examination.

All the quickest times were set on Pirelli’s soft tires.

Full report to follow