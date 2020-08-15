Hamilton on pole as Mercedes sweep Spanish GP front row By Reuters

5/5
(Reuters) – Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with group mate Valtteri Bottas finishing the Mercedes front row lockout at the Circuit de Catalunya.
The pole was a record-extending 92nd for 6 times world champ Hamilton, who has actually won the last 3 Spanish Grands Prix.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s closest opposition in the standings, will begin in 3rd location with Mexican Sergio Perez lining up 4th for Racing Point on his return after missing out on 2 races due to COVID-19.
