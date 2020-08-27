Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests

A number of black athletes in the United States led boycotts of sporting events this week after Blake – an unarmed, black man – was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Blake’s shooting sparked a fresh wave of protests across the world amid ongoing activism against racism and racial injustice.

Fixtures in the NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer were postponed on Wednesday following boycotts, sparked by the Milwaukee Bucks’ basketball team refusing to leave their locker room.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka pulled out of a major tournament in New York set for Thursday, with Hamilton – F1’s only black driver – writing on Instagram that he was “so proud” of her decision.

Asked if he was considering withdrawing for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix in protest, Hamilton said he had no plans currently to do so, but stood unified with those taking action.

“It’s incredible what many out there in the States are doing within their sports, all the way down to the people that are hosting, the commentators for example,” Hamilton said.

“So many people are standing with the players, and really pushing for change. It’s a shame that’s what is needed over there in order to get a reaction.

“But that is in America, and I don’t know if really me doing anything here will particularly…