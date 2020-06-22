‘Hamilton’ movie trailer released ahead of Disney+ premiere

A filmed version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, developed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to premiere on streaming service Disney+ on July 3.

The 60-second trailer, released Sunday, shows a montage of scenes from the critically acclaimed drama, set to a mash-up of the show’s opening number, “Alexander Hamilton,” and “Satisfied.”

It highlights Miranda in the lead role and in addition introduces other members of the original cast, including Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Miranda posted the film trailer on Twitter along with the caption: “May you always be satisfied.”