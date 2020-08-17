Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record

Hamilton took a dominant triumph for Mercedes at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday to extend his lead at the top of the F1 motorists’ champion to 37 points.

The result significant the 88th win of his F1 profession, leaving him simply 3 triumphes shy of Schumacher’s record tally of 91 triumphes.

But after matching Schumacher’s enduring record of 155 podium surfaces at Silverstone one week previously, the lead to Spain saw Hamilton relocation clear onto 156 podiums.

Schumacher had actually been F1’s podium record- holder given that the 2002 British Grand Prix, when he exceeded Alain Prost’s previous standard of 106 rostrums.

Asked about beating Schumacher’s podium record after his triumph in Spain, Hamilton stated he discovered it “very strange” to be beating the tally set by a chauffeur he searched for to when beginning in racing.

“All of us drivers here grew up watching Michael and dreamed of one day being here,” Hamilton stated.

“What is taking place today is far beyond what I dreamed as a kid. I’m extremely grateful for the chance that I’m offered every day.

” I believe Michael was clearly an extraordinary professional athlete and motorist.

“So I simply constantly feel truly humbled and honoured to be discussed in the exact same light as a chauffeur like him, and Ayrton [Senna] and [Juan Manuel] Fangio.

“It’s …