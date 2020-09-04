Hamilton fears qualifying traffic “nightmare” at Monza

Last year, the leading 10 runners slowed each other to such a level that just McLaren Formula 1 group chauffeur Carlos Sainz had the ability to get round in time to begin his last lap.

On Friday FIA race director Michael Masi provided a cautioning about motorists running too gradually, and suggested that there would be a minimum out laptime in FP3 and qualifying in an effort to motivate motorists to get a relocation on.

“It was difficult in the past, and obviously we didn’t even get to do the last lap last year,” stated Hamilton.

“It’s going to be interesting – I heard they might put in a minimum time that we have to do an out lap, maybe that will help.

“But I believe it’s going to be a headache on the last corner still, with everybody attempting to get a space. It’s absolutely going to be effort.”

During practice, Lando Norris was one of several drivers to complain on the radio about slow moving cars.

” I believe it’s going to be really comparable to in 2015 with a great deal of automobiles not wishing to enter into top place,” said the McLaren driver.

“So it’s going to be challenging. It’s going to be amazing to see. It’s going to resemble in 2015. We currently have actually seen in the F3 and F2, it’s a comparable story.

‘It’s going to be challenging to make certain you remain in the best area, since you desire a slipstream since it assists a lot around here, however at the …