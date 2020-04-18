‘Hamas strives for release of Palestinian detainees’ – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Hamas group careworn Friday its dedication to let loose Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, Anadolu Agency stories.

The group continues its efforts to defend the rights of Palestinians in Israeli prisons by way of political and authorized means, Maher Salah, the top of Hamas within the Palestinian diaspora, stated in a written assertion on the event of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day.

Hamas is set to boost worldwide consciousness on the problem, Salah stated.

He careworn that extra worldwide strain must be placed on Israel to guard Palestinian prisoners from lethal coronavirus and guarantee their release.

Palestinians first started marking Prisoners’ Day in 1974, when the Palestinian National Council adopted April 17 as a nationwide — and worldwide — day on which to indicate solidarity with Palestinian detainees.

Over 1,000,000 Palestinians have been held in Israeli jails since 1967, when Israel occupied West Bank, Gaza.

The quantity of novel coronavirus circumstances in Israel has risen to 12,855, and the dying toll to 148, the nation’s Health Ministry stated Friday.

Overall, the virus has unfold to 185 nations, infecting greater than 2.21 million folks, and killing greater than 151,000 worldwide because it first emerged within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan late final 12 months.