Hamas spokesman condemns killing of Floyd, Eyad Hallaq – Middle East Monitor

Hamas spokesman, Fawzi Barhoum, stated that each the Israeli police’s killing of autistic Palestinian Eyad Hallaq and the US police’s killing of George Floyd replicate the tradition of hatred and racism that these businesses had been constructed on.

“These agencies are granted legitimacy and cover to commit their crimes and violations by their political leadership in the US Administration and the Zionist entity, which have [both] institutionalised violence and terrorism and exported them to many countries in the world,” Barhoum stated.

“These dangerous policies … need to be exposed and stood up to by all the free people of the world, and by the defenders of freedom and human dignity.”

Israeli forces shot useless Eyad Hallaq in East Jerusalem on Saturday, his household stated they’d tried to plead with occupation forces to induce them to not shoot as a result of of his psychological incapacity.

George Floyd died in US police custody final week after an officer was seen kneeling on his neck, suffocating him.

