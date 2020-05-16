Hamas reveals the hidden aspects of its relations with Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor

Mohammed Nazzal, a member of the Hamas political bureau, revealed for the first time the particulars of the assembly between the motion’s leaders and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in 2015. He additionally revealed that the earlier two Saudi monarchs donated hundreds of thousands of riyals to the motion, and that it continues its communications with Saudi Arabia to launch dozens of its members detained since April 2019.

On 22 April, Nazzal, the motion’s vp overseas, revealed the particulars of a earlier assembly that introduced collectively the leaders of the motion, led by Khaled Meshaal, the former head of its political bureau and Bin Salman in April 2015. This assembly resulted in the launch of the motion’s chief in Saudi Arabia and its former monetary supervisor, Maher Salah, after being arrested for a number of months for allegedly transferring cash from the kingdom overseas.

Nazzal confirmed throughout an interview with Al-Sharq satellite tv for pc channel, which is against the Egyptian regime and airs from Turkey, that he had personally met with the late Saudi Crown Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz and Prince Turki Bin Faisal, former head of Saudi intelligence, with out specifying a date.

Nazzal added that the late Saudi King Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz donated $1.three million to Hamas in 1998 and that the earlier Saudi King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz donated $2.6 million throughout the motion’s chief Sheikh Ahmed Yassin’s go to to the kingdom, after his launch from Israeli prisons.

A high-ranking supply in the Hamas motion, who remained nameless, instructed Middle East Monitor that: “The movement does not usually reveal the sources of the donations it receives, neither on the level of countries, organisations or individuals, and it is perhaps the first time that it discloses its sources, and identifies the names of those who have donated to it.”

READ: Saudi activists accused of launching hashtag ‘Palestine is not my cause’

He added that: “The recent disclosure of the movement’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, whether in terms of its meetings with the political leaders in the kingdom or obtaining financial donations, is to be fair to the historical political leadership in Saudi Arabia, which was a major and constant supporter of the Palestinian cause and Hamas. It is also an expression of astonishment at the new position adopted by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman regarding the Palestinian issue in general, and Hamas in particular, by mentioning the positions of their predecessors, who were providing political, moral and financial support to Hamas.”

It is price noting that the arrest of the first Hamas consultant in Saudi Arabia, Dr Mohammad Al-Khudari, set a harmful precedent in political, diplomatic and ethical norms, and can’t be tolerated. Accusing him of belonging to a “terrorist” entity and offering monetary assist to it’s fairly ironic, as Al-Khudari was chosen to signify the motion in Saudi Arabia primarily based on an understanding with Prince Turki Al-Faisal, the head of the General Intelligence Service at the moment, and there’s report of this since 1993. Al-Khudari remained on this position for over 15 years, amassing donations in sight of the official Saudi authorities, and has all the time coordinated with the head of the file in the General Intelligence Service, Major General Mohammed Saeed Al-Ghamdi.

It is evident that Hamas was compelled to later step by step disclose some particulars of the relationship with Saudi Arabia, primarily based on the injustice it’s struggling and as a consequence of the recognized implications of the relationship with Hamas. What was revealed have been just some, not all, of the donations made by Saudi leaders and they’re thought-about a constructive level in favour of the kingdom. It really does justice to the nation.

Middle East Monitor discovered from senior members of Hamas that: “We can say with great confidence that there is nothing new in terms of mediation between the kingdom and Hamas, and that the resumption of the relationship does not require mediators, but rather requires political will from the Saudi side. This is because there is political will on Hamas’s end and it has not stopped seeking the best form of relationship with Saudi Arabia, based on its understanding and awareness of the strategic importance of this relationship, both to the Palestinian issue and the Arab national security, of which Saudi Arabia is an integral part.”

Prior to the present disagreement between Hamas and Saudi Arabia, the latter has all the time made room for fundraising for the motion in the nation. Ever yr throughout Ramadan, the motion’s leaders visited the kingdom, hosted in an official capability, and met with senior officers. However, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Hamas has witnessed pressure nearer to estrangement after the arrest of Al-Khudari and 60 different supporters in March 2020, accused by the Saudi judiciary of belonging to a “terrorist” entity.

We might say that there are three causes behind Nazzal’s statements. The first of which is Hamas’s try and strain Saudi Arabia relating to the motion’s detainees. The second, is that it’s an event to remind the present Saudi regime of the historic relations that linked the motion to the kingdom in earlier occasions, with the intention to contribute to the launch of detainees, particularly the aged and leaders, though the mediations to resolve the challenge are nonetheless ongoing. The third cause, is the absence of any influential voice inside the kingdom demanding their launch.

READ: Palestine is the trigger of the free

Before Nazzal’s newest statements, Hamas’s relationship with Saudi Arabia reached a qualitative degree of pressure after the initiative by Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the chief of the Houthis in Yemen, loyal to Iran, on 26 March, to launch two Saudi pilots held in change for the launch of Hamas detainees in the kingdom. Hamas welcomed the initiative, whereas Riyadh remained silent.

The motion confirms that its relations with Saudi Arabia have all the time proceeded in an official method and that every one its actions are authorized in accordance with Saudi legislation. Hamas has not taken any motion inside Saudi Arabia that’s not inside a particular context to serve the Palestinian trigger, and continues its contact with a couple of get together to safe the launch of its detainees there. The motion additionally notes that Nazzal’s statements have been made to make clear info, to not embarrass any get together.

The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Hamas may be described as complicated and witnesses ups and downs, regardless of reaching a tough degree of escalation after the kingdom’s arrest of Hamas’s cadres in 2019. It appears that Nazzal’s revelation of new info relating to the kingdom’s donations to the motion was preceded by the makes an attempt of many events to mediate and discover a discreet resolution to the challenge of its prisoners and keenness to not reveal the disaster to the public. However, all initiatives and mediations have been unsuccessful, which created frustration with Hamas, prompting it to reveal the info that it did.

There is little doubt that Saudi Arabia’s relationship with Hamas is outlined as historic and strong, however the newest stage of these relations witnessed pressure, reaching the level of estrangement and describing the motion as a terrorist organisation. This could also be as a consequence of the US-Israeli positions hostile to Hamas, however as a result of Saudi Arabia is a central state in the area, and Hamas is an lively component inside it, this requires the kingdom to be open to all Palestinian parts. This will assist it implement its technique to develop its affect in the area. As for the Saudi falling-out with Hamas, it doesn’t serve its overseas coverage.

Nazzal’s statements can be interpreted as an expression of closing the doorways with Saudi Arabia, and confining the downside with Hamas’s relationship with the present regime represented by King Salman and his crown prince, Mohammed, and never with the kingdom on the whole. In doing so, the disaster is contained with a particular get together inside the kingdom, and never with all of them.

The motives behind Nazzal’s statements, on which a Saudi remark was not issued, lie in the undeniable fact that they’re a response to Riyadh’s rejection of any mediation the motion sends to launch its detainees, which made it reward the former Saudi kings, and criticises the coverage of the present king and his son, the crown prince. The annoyed statements from the kingdom could complicate the disaster between the two sides, not resolve it, given the coverage of stubbornness and inflexibility adopted by the present Saudi management in the direction of the motion.

The views expressed on this article belong to the creator and don’t essentially mirror the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.