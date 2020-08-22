Hamas responds to Israel strikes in Gaza – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas stated that it released a number of rockets at Israel Friday night in reaction to everyday Israeli strikes in Gaza.

In a news release, Hamas representative Fawzi Barhoum stated that his motion had actually released the rockets to stop the Israeli strikes.

Barhoum stated: “[Hamas] is ready to stop any Israeli aggression toward Palestinians.” He worried: “[Israel] must end its violations, stop the ongoing escalation and end the 14-year-old siege imposed on Gaza.”

The Hamas representative blamed the Israeli profession for continuous stress on the eastern border of Gaza, pointing to the Israeli siege and everyday battles of farms and resistance websites.

Barhoum stated: “The Israeli occupation will never succeed in breaking the will of the Palestinians or end the Palestinian resistance, which is responding responsibly to ongoing Israeli aggression toward our people.”

VIEWPOINT: Why besieged Gaza is a ticking time bomb

Israeli profession forces have actually been performing strikes in Gaza for over 10 days, declaring that they are in reaction to flying incendiary balloons towards Israeli settlements. Gazans resumed sending out the balloons after the Israeli profession backtracked from its …