The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement exposed on Monday that it had actually turned down a $15 bn offer for Israel to raise its siege troubled Gaza on condition that it deactivates and deserts resistance to the profession.

Hamas exposed that its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, stated that the motion had actually denied the offer about 2 months back.

The offer consisted of financial assistance, facilities tasks, an airport and a seaport for the besieged Gaza Strip, as part of the “deal of the century”.

The authorities Hamas site explained that Haniyeh informed this for the very first time to a Qatari paper. In the interview, the previous Palestinian Authority Prime Minister stated that the celebrations that made the offer asked for the resistance to be deactivated and the Palestinians’ best to Jerusalem to be deserted.

Haniyeh repeated that Hamas turned down United States President Donald Trump’s strategy, and any other propositions made within the very same structure. He invited Qatar’s function in assisting to end the internal Palestinian department, and worried that the federal government in Doha has great ties with all Palestinian factions and is well positioned to be a reasonable conciliator.

READ: Israeli army arrests ex-Hamas legislators in West Bank