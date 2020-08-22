Hamas opposes Cairo’s support for UAE-Israel deal – Middle East Monitor

Chief of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh revealed on Friday his motion’s opposition to Egyptian support for the UAE-Israel normalisation deal.

Speaking to TRT World, Haniyeh criticised the UAE-Israel deal and restated that it happened due to fear from Israel, weak point of the Arab leaders, and looking for support from foreign powers to stay on top of their programs.

“We oppose [Egypt’s] political support for the deal,” Haniyeh revealed. “We do not support any deal between Egypt and Israel and we do not agree that there is any support for the normalisation deal with Israel.”

Haniyeh explained the deal as: “Overriding the track of history and a violation of Arab and Islamic consensus as well as a stab in the backs of the Palestinian people.”

The leading Hamas leader advised the UAE to eliminate the deal and go back to its dedication to Palestinian rights.

