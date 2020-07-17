Hamas open to reconciliation with Fatah – Middle East Monitor

Member of Hamas’ political bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouk, said the movement is “open” to reconciliation with Fatah.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV channel, Abu Marzouk said since 2005 Hamas has been trying to join the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) but “those responsible for the PLO must honour their agreements”.

Remarking on the press conference between the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, and senior PLO figure and Fatah member, Jibril Al-Rajoub, Abu Marzouk said the virtual joint press conference represents “an announcement of a popular movement to confront the [Israeli] annexation plan”.

In reference to relations with Arab states, Abu Marzouk said some are hostile towards Hamas due to external pressure, but certainly not because of the movement’s actions.

