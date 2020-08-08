Hamas member wounded in car bomb attack – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Islamic Movement Hamas revealed on Friday that a person of its members in Lebanon was wounded in an attack targeted his car, Arabi21 reported.

According to a declaration provided by Hamas, Arabi 21 stated that the wounded Hamas member is Bilal Ghali, keeping in mind that he sustained light injuries.

Reporting regional Lebanese media, Arabi 21 stated that Ghali was a bodyguard of among senior Hamas leaders in exile.

Hamas’ declaration stated that the motion is following up the concern in order to understand the background of the event and get more information around it.

The Lebanese media reported that Ghali is the bodyguard of Hamas Chief of International Relations Osama Hamdan, who had actually gone through a stopped working assassination effort in the past and he might be the target for this attack.

