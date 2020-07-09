Hamas hails UNESCO decisions in favour of Palestine – Middle East Monitor

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas hailed on Tuesday the unanimous decisions taken by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on 1 July, because the organisation restated a number of Palestinian rights.

In a statement, a duplicate of which was despatched to MEMO, Hamas’ Director of International Relations Dr Basim Naim referred to the decisions referring to rejecting Israeli persecution in the occupied West Bank, and the annexation of giant areas of it.

He additionally talked about UNESCO’s adherence to defending Palestinian spiritual and cultural heritage.

Hamas, in accordance with Naim, believes that this consensus is a brand new step in direction of: “The isolation of the Israeli occupation and the failure of the Israeli-US pressure in favour of the Israeli colonial project established on the land of Palestine.”

Naim added: “These decisions, along with dozens of previous ones, should be changed into actions on the ground to force the Israeli occupation to respect the inalienable Palestinian rights.”

