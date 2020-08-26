Hamas: Gaza will not ‘remain silent’ as Israel escalates siege | News

Gaza City – The hazard of a brand-new Gaza war continues to increase as Palestinians require an end to the disastrous 13-year-long blockade and Israel tightens up the screws on Gaza’s economy while targeting Hamas positions.

Israeli warplanes and tanks bombed Hamas military websites early on Tuesday in reaction to the incendiary balloons introduced from Gaza towards Israel’s south, according to an Israeli army declaration.

It was the 16th day in a row that Israel introduced attacks versus Hamas’s facilities and farming land in theGaza Strip Gaza’s military factions did not react on Wednesday, although they formerly introduced rockets towards Israel after attacks recently.

No severe injuries were reported on either side.

The present escalation in between Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip and Israel was brought on by the introducing of incendiary balloons by Palestinians into southern Israel in the previous 2 weeks as a method to pressure Israel to raise its debilitating blockade enforced in 2007. The rigged balloons and kites typically begin blazes on farms in Israel.

Over the previous 2 years, following the momentum of the Great March of Return demonstrations, several offers were reached in between Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, was to supply security along the separation dividing the Palestinians and Israelis, in return for Israel’s relief of the blockade.

But Palestinian leaders in Gaza implicated …