Hamas founder’s wife dies – Middle East Monitor

Halima Yassin, the widow of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, died on Tuesday evening in Gaza, one of her sons has announced. The 76-year-old was suffering from a few illnesses, so when her condition deteriorated she was rushed to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, but was pronounced dead in just minutes after being admitted.

She was a member of family of the quadriplegic Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, whom Halima married in 1968. Together they had three sons and eight daughters.

In 1987, along with a quantity of other Muslim Brotherhood members, Sheikh Ahmed founded the Islamic Resistance Movement, known by its Arabic acronym Hamas. He was detained by Israel several times through the years, and was launched for the last time in 1998.

On 22 March 2004, the veteran leader was assassinated on the orders of the late Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. A missile hit him in his wheelchair as he left his local mosque following the dawn prayers. His bodyguards and nine others were killed in the same attack, which was condemned widely.

READ: Where is Hamas today, 32 years after it absolutely was founded