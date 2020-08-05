Hamas denies responsibility for south Lebanon incidents – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has actually rejected that the 4 individuals eliminated throughout an Israeli operation in the Sheba Farms in south Lebanon were members of its motion, Aram Media Network reported the other day.

The remarks came following Hezbollah’s rejection that the 4, who were eliminated on 27 July, were its affiliates.

Following the killing, there was an exchange of fire in between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, where no casualties were reported.

Hezbollah explained the event as an inadequately directed play that nobody might think occurred, worrying that it would never ever divulge its resistance operations.

