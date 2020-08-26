Hamas condemns US’ remarks against its meeting with Erdogan – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas the other day highly condemned United States remarks against its leaders’ meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem stated that such a position shows the “bullying and terrorism” worked out by the United States administration.

“Hamas is a national movement that is in a freedom struggle against the Israeli occupation and its terrorism,” he stated.

“The Israeli leaders are the ones who must be designated as global terrorists and be isolated by the international community for criminal acts and atrocities perpetrated against the Palestinian people,” included Qasem.

Yesterday the State Department challenged a current meeting in Istanbul in between Erdogan and 2 leaders of Hamas, stating: “President Erdogan’s continued outreach to this terrorist organization only serves to isolate Turkey from the international community, harms the interests of the Palestinian people, and undercuts global efforts to prevent terrorist attacks launched from Gaza.”

The meeting, which happened Saturday, included a Hamas delegation consisting of chief of Hamas abroad Maher Salah, head of Hamas’ Arab and Islamic relations workplace Ezzat Al-Rishiq and Hamas agent in Turkey Jihad Yaghmor.

