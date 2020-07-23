Hamas condemns US’ claims it is responsible for Gaza suffering – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas described allegations made by US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, as “lies, fabrications and political bullying”.

In comments to the UN Security Council, Craft held Hamas responsible for the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, which has been under a strict Israeli siege since 2006 after the movement won democratic Palestinian elections.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem said that such statements are aimed at embellishing the image of the Israeli occupation, which has a history of crimes and violations against the Palestinian people.

Since US President Donald Trump took office in 2017, American has tightened its links to Israel and halted aid to Palestinians and the UN agency charged with providing services for Palestine refugees.

