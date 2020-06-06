Hamas condemns Israel’s bombing of Syria – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian resistance motion Hamas condemned on Friday the Israeli bombardment of Syria and violation of the Syrian sovereignty, an announcement introduced.

In the statement, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qasem disclosed: “The Israeli bombardment in Syria is a new aggression against an Arab territory and the whole ummah.”

Qasem added: “The Israeli bullying is backed by the US administration and all Arab entities seeking normalisation with the Israeli occupation.”

The Palestinian resistance motion considers the Israeli aggression and assaults on Syria as a violation of the Syrian sovereignty.

Israel has acknowledged lately that it has carried out many raids inside Syria because the begin of the civil conflict in 2011 the place it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic menace.

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett informed Israeli media initially of May that Israel would step up its marketing campaign towards Iran in Syria.