Hamas chief receives letter from Iran’s Khamenei – Middle East Monitor

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday received a letter from Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in which that he stressed that the Islamic Republic will continue to “support the Palestinian people”, Anadolu reported.

Hamas said in a statement that Khamenei told Haniyeh that Iran “will spare no effort to support the Palestinian people to restore their rights and deter the evil of the Zionist entity”.

Khamenei called in the letter on the requirement to “maintain awareness and unity between the Palestinian people and their factions to thwart the enemy’s plans”.

“The [Israeli] enemy, using its expansionist strategy, is trying to steal the Palestinians’ legitimate rights through deceiving negotiations, the peace plan, economic pressure and the blockade.”

READ: Hamas is ‘committed’ to freeing Palestinian prisoners

Hamas explained that the Iranian leader’s letter came in reaction to correspondence which was previously sent by Haniyeh to Khamenei, in which that he addressed the problem of the Israeli plans to annex large areas of the West Bank.

Israel has previously announced plans to annex not quite 30 % of the occupied West Bank plus the Jordan Valley and East Jerusalem. The annexation was scheduled to begin with on 1 July, nevertheless the Israeli government postponed its plan without announcing a brand new date.