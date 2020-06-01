Hamas calls for reactivating solidarity campaigns with Gaza – Middle East Monitor

Hamas yesterday known as on worldwide activists to restart worldwide solidarity campaigns in help of besieged Palestinians dwelling within the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

In a press launch, Hamas Spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou stated: “On the 10th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara massacre, we call on activists to reactivate their solidarity with the Palestinians who have been living under a strict Israeli siege for 14 years.”

He was referencing the 2010 Israeli commando assault on a flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian assist and activists to Gaza. The assault occurred in worldwide waters within the Mediterranean Sea. Nine civilians had been killed by the Israeli troopers. A tenth activist died of wounds he sustained within the assault years later.

Al-Qanou renewed Hamas’ name to prosecute the Israeli “criminals” who carried out crimes in opposition to the activists earlier than worldwide courts.

He hailed the households of the martyrs who had been killed and confused they might proceed to be remembered by the Palestinian folks.

