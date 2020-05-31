Halsey Shot With Rubber Bullets and Shrapnel During George Floyd Protest

Since George Floyd tragically misplaced his life on May 25 by the hands of a police officer, musicians have been utilizing their platforms to express their anger, educate followers on white privilege, and call for change. On Saturday, Halsey took issues one step additional and helped man the entrance traces of a protest in Los Angeles.

The pop star documented the demonstration on social media, divulging she was hit by rubber bullets and shrapnel with out provocation.

“They opened fire multiple times. I was hit twice. Once by pellets and once by shrapnel. We were gassed repeatedly for hours,” she wrote on her Instagram story (by way of Stereogum). “This hit me through layers of fabric and for that, I am extremely privileged. at close range it would have caused serious injury,” she wrote in a more moderen submit on her Instagram story. “They were fired at peoples’ faces during peaceful moments of the demonstration. If you’re a follower of mine who ‘stays out of it’ but you’re mad I have a little bruise for doing nothing unlawful, than consider you ARE on our side. because the reality of what happens to black folks everyday is worse than my bruise. So get involved. Sign. Donate. Share links. Do something.”

On Twitter, she additionally shared images of police armed with batons. “fired rubber bullets at us,” she captioned the submit. “we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired.”

Halsey additionally assured followers she wasn’t arrested, and urged donating to bail organizations to assist launch demonstrators who’re in custody. See her tweets under.

I wished you to know I used to be SAFE as a result of data was uncontrolled. But I’ll NOT be updating any extra private data!!!

I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND POSTING MY RECORD OF THE STATUS OF THE ASSEMBLY. Thousands of you witnessed them hearth on us unprovoked.

Be protected. https://t.co/G2o5DIV4pb — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

A real patriot is somebody who will insurgent towards the federal government if it turns into needed, to guard the higher good of their fellow residents. We are patriots. If you aren’t, you’re a coward.

THIS is what democracy seems to be like. — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020