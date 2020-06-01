Halsey says she was shot with a rubber bullet while at a George Floyd protest

The singer, 25, shared a number of movies on Twitter wherein she movies as police try to disperse crowds of individuals protesting utilizing tear gasoline and rubber bullets.

In a submit on her Instagram Story, the singer shared a bruise on her physique she mentioned she bought from a rubber bullet.

“This hit me through layers of fabric and for that, I am extremely privileged,” she wrote (through Stereogum). “At close range it would have caused serious injury.”

She added: “They were fired at peoples’ faces during peaceful moments of the demonstration. If you’re a follower of mine who ‘stays out of it’ but you’re mad I have a little bruise for doing nothing unlawful, than consider you ARE on our side. Because the reality of what happens to black folks everyday is worse than my bruise. So get involved. Sign. Donate. Share links. Do something.”

She continued to replace followers on what she skilled at the protest on Twitter, sharing a assortment of photographs of police in riot gear.

“Fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired,” she wrote.

She later tweeted to let her followers know that she was not arrested and stays protected regardless of the altercation.

“I WAS NOT ARRESTED. Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY,” she wrote. “DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!! I AM CURRENTLY.”

On Sunday, she took to Twitter once more to elucidate to her followers that using rubber bullets shouldn’t be as low-stakes as they could suppose.

“do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are ‘not lethal’. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today,” she wrote. “So earlier than you say, from the consolation of your property, that we’re exaggerating, please contemplate the accidents some have suffered.”

Across the nation, folks have been protesting in opposition to police brutality, particularly in opposition to the black group, within the wake of a surprising video that reveals Floyd being taken into custody in Minneapolis by an officer who locations his knee on his neck. In the footage, Floyd, 46, shouts “I cannot breathe” and “Don’t kill me,” earlier than shedding consciousness. He was later pronounced lifeless.

Officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter in his demise.

The incident initially sparked peaceable protests, however many have turned violent amid clashes between demonstrators and regulation enforcement. Curfews have been applied in cities all through the U.S., with the National Guard being known as in amid fires, vandalism and looting.