Halsey Praises Her Younger Brother For ‘Finding His Voice’ Amid Ongoing Protests For Racial Equality

Halsey is one proud big sister!

On Tuesday, the Without Me paid tribute to her younger brother Sevian on Instagram, revealing he’s been on the frontlines of nationwide demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s tragic death “every single day” since they began.

Related: Terry Crews Responds To MAJOR Backlash Over ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet

The 25-year-old artist shared a black and white photo of herself, with her fist in the air and her baby bro by her side. She gushed about Sevian’s activism, writing:

“just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day. keep your family close right now if you’re lucky enough to have them to rely on.”

She continued her meaningful post, asking allies of the movement for racial equality to hold space for the Black community:

“if you are NON-BLACK and: married to a black person, the parent of a black child, or the child of a black parent, or any other interfamilial relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like talking. listen and listen with love.”

Halsey concluded with an extremely insightful little bit of advice for followers:

“Don’t assume they aren’t upset because they haven’t expressed issues or traumas in the past. A lot of repressed feelings and memories may be uncovered right now. Receive it with grace empathy and promise to learn or change where need be.”

See the brother-sister duo in most of their glory (below):

In addition to the message, the Grammy Award nominee also recently exposed about being fully a “white passing” biracial woman on Twitter after a user accused her of “never claiming her black side” in a since-deleted tweet. For those unaware, her father is Black and mother is white, and her response went the following:

“I’m white passing. it’s not my place to say ‘we.’ it’s my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color. I’ve always been proud of who I am but it’d be an absolute disservice to say ‘we’ when I’m not susceptible to the same violence.”

Wow. People can say a lot of things about Halsey, nevertheless, you cannot deny the woman is self-aware!

Related: Jennifer Lopez ‘s Son Encouraged Her To Support Protests For George Floyd

This all comes just days after the Bad At Love crooner shared a firsthand account of her experiences at the protests, urging fans to “please care.”

“This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER”

Bravo for continuously making use of your platform to spread an essential message and living around it IRL, too. Sending our love, strength, and support to members of the Black community as America little by little makes strides towards tackling systems of oppression.