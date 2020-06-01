Halsey opens up about her experiences protesting over the weekend – Chloe Melas

The singer talked about her expertise on social media saying, “A true patriot is someone who will rebel against the government if it becomes necessary, to protect the greater good of their fellow citizens. We are patriots,” she tweeted. “If you are not, you are a coward. THIS is what democracy looks like.”

It was one among a number of posts by the singer. She recounted having to assist individuals who had been injured throughout the protests. “I don’t know how to articulate the horrors of today. NG + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds. We don’t have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled. If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts,” Halsey wrote on Twitter.

The artist additionally stated she had rubber bullets fired at her.

Halsey is one among a number of celebrities who took half in demonstrations over the weekend. Other arists who posted about taking part in occasions throughout the nation embrace Ariana Grande, Nick Cannon, Timothée Chalamet, Machine Gun Kelly, Ellen Page, John Cusack and plenty of others.