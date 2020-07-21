Halsey Defends Kanye West Against ‘Jokes’ Following His ‘Manic Episode’ On Twitter

Halsey is NOT cool with jokes being made about mental illnesses.

On the heels Kanye West‘s Twitter rant on Monday evening where he made claims that included Kim Kardashian West trying to get a “doctor to lock” him up, the songstress is standing up against anyone not taking his “manic episode” seriously.

The 25-year-old took to the social media site to sound off (below) about the “jokes” and “personal opinions” she had seen following ‘Ye’s messages:

“No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

She added:

“A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering s**t that causes people to keep quiet about it you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs.”

As you’re likely aware, ahead of the string of tweets by the 43-year-old came his political rally in South Carolina where he discussed Harriet Tubman‘s lack of a role in freeing slaves, abortion, and more. Concerns were quickly brought up by critics and social media users regarding not only his mental state, but where his family was to stop him.

While sources have claimed that the KKW Beauty founder and her famous fam are indeed concerned about the musician, it was unclear what actual action has been taken on their part to help ‘Ye out. But from his tweets on Monday, it seemed his wife and mother-in-law were trying to get him to meet with a doctor, which he refused.

The Without Me crooner, who has spoken out candidly about her own mental health struggles in the past, concluded:

“If you wanna think someone is an a**hole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are a**holes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with.” “Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis.”

